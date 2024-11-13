Catholic World News

Bishop Strickland decries silence of fellow US bishops in crisis of faith

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a fiery open letter to his fellow American bishops, Bishop Joseph Strickland rebuked those who “choose to speak not a word of the spiritual danger which abounds.” He continued:

Many people have asked what it will take for more than a few bishops to finally speak up against the false messages constantly flowing from the Vatican under the leadership of Pope Francis, and I ask myself the same question over and over.

Bishop Strickland, who was removed from his post in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, last November, issued his open letter while the American bishops were meeting in Baltimore this week. He charged that the hierarchy was allowing attacks on the fundamental truths of the faith, saying that the Synod on Synodality was “an abomination constructed not to guard the deposit of the faith but to dismantle it.”

