Cardinal Parolin announces upcoming publication of Blessed John Paul I’s Vatican II-era diaries

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a conference devoted to the Second Vatican Council (1962-65) and Blessed John Paul I, who reigned for 33 days in 1978, the Holy See’s Secretary of State announced the upcoming publication on John Paul I’s diaries from the conciliar years.

“The conciliar season experienced by Albino Luciani is the singular expression of how a pastor, in constant openness to the Holy Spirit, allows himself to be forged to be a man of God and an authentic witness of the Gospel,” said Cardinal Parolin, who described the diaries as “a precious historical source for the knowledge not only of the ecclesial vision of John Paul I, but of the conciliar event itself.”

Some of the speakers at the conference, held on November 12 at the Pontifical Gregorian University, presented John Paul I as pursuing as middle ground between opponents of the Council and progressives who wished to pursue innovations beyond what the Council provided for.

When he was Patriarch of Venice, the future Pope “spoke of supporters of Vatican I and those of ‘Vatican III,’ while there were few supporters of Vatican II,” said Professor Mauro Velati, a speaker at the conference.

