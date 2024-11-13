Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ see Holy See diplomacy as ‘a field hospital amid a battle’

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, has delivered a lecture at the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin, Poland, entitled “The Diplomacy of the Holy See in the Contemporary World.”

Characterizing the Holy See’s diplomatic efforts as “a field hospital amid a battle, Archbishop Gallagher discussed the Holy See’s diplomatic priorities, including peacebuilding, promoting the right to life and religious freedom, care for our common home, and combating human trafficking.

“We can see the impact that Pope Francis has on the international stage,” he said. “The Pope is tirelessly exercising his moral authority.”

