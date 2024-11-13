Catholic World News

Pope expands Vatican Archives and Library

November 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has decreed that space available for the Vatican Apostolic Archives and the Apostolic Library be expanded to include portions of the Pontifical Roman Major Seminary.

The Pontiff issued his decree in a chirograph dated October 29 and released on November 12,

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!