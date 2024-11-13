Catholic World News

Papal solidarity, prayer for disaster victims in Indonesia, Spain

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing comments made during his most recent Angelus address, Pope Francis tweeted, “I express my solidarity with the people affected by a volcanic eruption on Flores Island in Indonesia. I also renew my thoughts and prayers for the residents of Valencia and other parts of Spain who are facing the consequences of flooding.”

