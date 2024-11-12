Catholic World News

Mumbai cardinal decries bid for anti-conversion law

November 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Hindu-nationalist BJP Party has vowed to impose an anti-conversion law on the state of Maharashtra, which includes the city of Mumbai, if they are victorious in state elections later this month.

Mumbai’s Cardinal Oswald Gracias reacted to the campaign promise by saying that a law against religious conversion is “meaningless.” He explained:

No civil authority has the right to enter the shrine, which is the conscience of every single person, let alone decide what a conscience should say. No government can come into my soul and tell my conscience saying, “You cannot change your religion. You must worship God in this way.”

Ten of India’s 36 states already have anti-conversion laws, which forbid Hindus from adopting another faith. Cardinal Oswald Gracias

