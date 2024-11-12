Catholic World News

Spanish friar confirmed dead after violent beating by intruder

November 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on AGP

CWN Editor's Note: A Franciscan friar who was severely beaten by an intruder at a monastery in Spain has died, Church authorities have confirmed.

The victim— whose name has not yet been released— was beaten about the head by an apparently deranged man who burst into the Monastery of Santo Espíritu del Monte on November 9. Two other friars required hospitalization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!