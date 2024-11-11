Catholic World News

Franciscan monk feared dead, several injured by assailant

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Several Franciscan friars were hospitalized, one perhaps fatally, after a man burst into the Monastery of Santo Espíritu del Monte in Gilet, Spain on November 9 and began beating the occupants.

The Franciscan community was withholding the names of the injured friars. Early news reports indicated that one friar had died of head injuries. A later update said that he was alive but in critical condition.

Police arrested the assailant, who was a man with a history of drug use. Authorities said that the attack did not appear to be a terrorist incident.

