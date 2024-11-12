Catholic World News

Papal tribute to St. Bernard of Aosta, patron saint of mountaineers

November 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to St. Bernard of Aosta (1020-1081) at conclusion of a jubilee year that marked the 100th anniversary of Pope Pius XI’s proclamation of him as patron saint of mountaineers.

“We could summarize some of the fundamental traits of his work by referring to three areas of action to which Providence called him, which are also very relevant today, namely: proclamation, hospitality and the promotion of peace,” Pope Francis said in a November 11 audience with delegations from the Diocese of Aosta, Italy, and the Canons of Great-Saint-Bernard, based in Switzerland.

“St. Bernard’s pickaxe was the Word of God, with which he was able to break into the coldest and most hardened hearts; his rope was the community, with whom he walked—and helped others to walk—even along risky paths, to reach the destination,” the Pope added. “I wish for everyone to walk beautiful paths like his, among the high mountains, but above all paths within the heart. Do we have the courage to walk within the heart, to know what the heart feels, what the heart says?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!