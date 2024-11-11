Catholic World News

Parents of children provided vote margin for Trump

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Parents with minor children voted heavily for Donald Trump, an NBC exit poll revealed, giving the president-elect his margin of victory.

Among parents of young children, Trump won by 53 to 44%. That 9% margin was a 15% swing from the 2020 result, when that category of voters gave Joe Biden a 6% margin.

Parents with children at home constituted 27% of the electorate in 2024. Among all other groups, Kamala Harris enjoyed a 50 to 48% edge.

