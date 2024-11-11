Catholic World News

Pope warns against hypocrisy, praises humble service

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 12:38-44), Pope Francis discussed the hypocrisy of the scribes and encouraged those in positions of responsibility to serve humbly.

Some of the scribes “behaved like corrupt people, feeding a social and religious system in which it was normal to take advantage of others behind their backs, especially the most defenseless, committing injustices and ensuring impunity for themselves,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his November 10 Angelus address. “Jesus warned to stay away from these people, to beware of them, not to imitate them.”

The Pope added:

So, brothers and sisters, we can ask ourselves: how do I behave in my fields of responsibility? Do I act with humility, or do I vaunt my position? Am I generous and respectful with people, or do I treat them in a rude and authoritarian way? And with my most fragile brothers and sisters, am I close to them, do I know how to bow to help lift them up?



May the Virgin Mary help us fight the temptation of hypocrisy in ourselves—Jesus tells them they are hypocrites, hypocrisy is a great temptation—and help us to do good, simply and without ostentation.

