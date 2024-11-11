Catholic World News

Joy, witness, solidarity: papal praise for blood donors

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Italian Federation of Voluntary Blood Donors (FIDAS) on November 9 and delivered an address in which he reflected on joy, witness, and solidarity.

“You freely give to others an important part of yourself, your blood, and you certainly know the happiness that comes from sharing,” the Pope said. “In a world, as we know, contaminated by individualism, which often see the other as an enemy to defeat rather than a brother to encounter, your selfless and anonymous gesture is a sign that conquers indifference and solitude, that overcomes boundaries and breaks down barriers.”

“I would like to invite you to experience the donation of blood not only as an act of human generosity, but also as a journey of spiritual growth on the path of the solidarity that unites us in Christ, as a gift to the Lord of Mercy, who identifies with those who suffer,” the Pope added.

