Papal warning against globalized ideological education

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in a symposium on service learning and the Global Compact on Education and warned that “today’s globalization entails a risk for education, namely a process of levelling in the direction of certain programs that are often subservient to political and economic interests.”

“This trend to uniformity conceals forms of ideological conditioning, which distort the work of education, making it an instrument of interests quite different from the promotion of human dignity and the search for truth,” the Pope continued.

Praising service learning and the promotion of curiosity, the Pope said that Catholic education “signifies a commitment to cultivating a distinctive pedagogical style and teaching consistent with the teachings of the Gospel.”

“Catholic schools of every kind and level are called courageously to make whatever changes are necessary, letting their activities be inspired by the teaching of Jesus, our common Teacher,” the Pope added. “Education programs should bring students into contact with the realities around them, so that, starting from experience, they learn to change the world not for their own benefit, but in a spirit of service.”

