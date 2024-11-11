Catholic World News

Pontiff, European official discuss human rights, abducted Ukrainian children

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Theodoros Roussopoulos, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), in a November 8 audience.

“During my meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis, we discussed the importance of safeguarding human dignity and promoting human rights, as well as tackling challenges related to poverty, social exclusion, and migration,” Roussopoulos said on Facebook.

“We also touched on the war in Ukraine, with a particular focus on the plight of abducted children,” he continued. “We agreed that European cooperation and solidarity are essential in addressing these pressing issues. His Holiness expressed appreciation for the work of PACE in the field of migration.”

