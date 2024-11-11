Catholic World News

‘We are children of one Father’: papal audience with Viennese volunteers, homeless

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with members of Begegnung im Zentrum, an association in Vienna that assists the homeless, and told them that “one thing unites us all: we are brothers and sisters, we are children of one Father.”

“I am very happy that this reality is made tangible in your community when you help each other and, in your meetings, share what each person has to offer,” the Pope said to the volunteers, accompanied by some homeless persons, during the November 8 audience.

The Pope added:

Indeed, it is not true that some give and others only receive: we are all givers and receivers—all of us—we need each other, and we are called to enrich each other. And let us remember that this does not happen only through material gifts, but also through a smile, a small gesture of friendship, a kind look, a ready ear, a good deed.

