Catholic World News

Microsoft to unveil AI-enhanced experience of St. Peter’s basilica

November 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Microsoft Corporation has teamed with the Vatican to produce an AI-enhanced exploration of St. Peter’s basilica, which will be released on November 11.

The program is a part of Microsoft’s “AI for Cultural Heritage” initiative, which uses artificial intelligence to offer new perspectives on works of art.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!