Missouri bishop reconsidering list of banned hymns

November 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Acknowledging that he had provoked a “spirited discussion” by publishing a list of hymns that would be banned in his Jefferson City diocese, Bishop W. Shawn McKnight has issued a new statement, committing to “a synodal approach” to the question.

In his new decree, Bishop McKnight said that “it is now clear that an authentically synodal process of greater consultation did not occur” prior to the October 24 release of his list of hymns that should not be used in liturgical celebrations. He promised a “more comprehensive consultation.”

While the bishop’s new statement left open the possible use of hymns that he had previously vetoed because of doctrinal questions, he retained the ban on hymns by composers who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

