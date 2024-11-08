Catholic World News

Bishop Conley: Catholic Hospitals Must Protect Children from Gender Ideology

November 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Thing

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in The Catholic Thing, Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, warns of the dangers posed by gender ideology in health-care institutions:

Mindful of these realities, individual Catholics and Catholic institutions must resist gender ideology – particularly as it affects young people – whenever we find it. Unfortunately, and this was tragically true of the sex-abuse crisis as well, preliminary investigations have found these evil and ugly practices present in the Church – including in some of our Catholic hospitals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!