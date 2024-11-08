Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn pays tribute to 1947 Marian apparition

November 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna, Austria, has written the foreword to a new book about a 1947 Marian apparition at Tre Fontane to a non-Catholic who was planning to kill Pope Pius XII. The book’s author is François Vayne, spokesman for the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and former spokesman for the Marian shrine at Lourdes.

Cardinal Schönborn recounted the conversion of the would-be assailant, Bruno Cornacchiola, and his 1949 audience with Pius XII, who told him, “By killing me, you would have done nothing other than give a new martyr to the Church, and to Christ, a victory of love.” Archbishop Rino Fisichella, now one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrated Cornacchiola’s funeral Mass in 2001.

“The message of the Tre Fontane,” writes Cardinal Schönborn, is “linked to the mystery of the Assumption of Mary, a mystery that we too are called to live by following the Virgin. Mother and Mediatrix, which makes us understand the great destiny that awaits every baptized person.”

After reflecting on the Marian theology of Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger and his comments on the apparitions at Fátima, Cardinal Schönborn concluded:

The Virgin of Revelation at Tre Fontane strengthens us in faith and hope in these times of trial for the world and for the Church. May this book open many hearts to this message, and may many, under the merciful gaze of the Virgin Mary, be led by their conversion to bear witness to the victory of the Lamb!

