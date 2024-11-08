Catholic World News

Charity and justice demand welcome for migrants, pontifical academy president says

November 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief reflection for the Vatican newspaper, the president of the Pontifical Academy of Theology described migration as “one of the most explicit signs of the times that offers the Church — and every man who respects his own humanity — the opportunity to show concretely that one does not just talk.”

“For a society that knows the values ​​of Christianity, it is not only a question of charity, but above all it is a question of justice: if it is right to ‘give each his due,’ we must, with responsibility of human conscience, understand that ‘much of what I have and is mine’ belongs to the other, even to the migrant who arrives on our shores,” said Bishop Antonio Staglianò.

Welcoming and integrating migrants, he continued, allows a society to assume “the form of full-bodied love, of love that generates bonds and allows spiritual, social, economic, political, fraternal unity and cohesion.”

