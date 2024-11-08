Catholic World News

Leading German prelate emphasizes importance of peace, upholds just-war theory

November 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Bischofskonferenz

CWN Editor's Note: In a November 6 speech to business leaders and other professionals in Frankfurt, the president of the German Bishops’ Conference spoke about the importance of the Christian commitment to peace amid various world conflicts.

Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg also said that the Christian commitment to reconciliation can help parties in conflict move beyond the first step of a ceasefire, and that the synodal style of taking others seriously when listening to them can be helpful outside the Church.

Without explicitly invoking just-war theory, the prelate upheld it:

Christian peace ethics means following the commandment of love and doing everything possible structurally to overcome violence. We therefore emphasize that diplomacy must be the first means of overcoming crises and conflicts.



And yet every state has the right to ward off a war of aggression and to enlist the help of its allies to do so. Since February 2022, we in the Bishops’ Conference have repeatedly wrestled with the ethical challenges of arms deliveries to Ukraine and we came to the common conviction that such support is compatible with our values​​—even if it is painful to endure. However, the principle of proportionality must always be observed.



There are no quick and sustainable solutions to large-scale conflicts. And yet we must not resign ourselves to (increasing) violence or even accept it.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!