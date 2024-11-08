Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights plight of Rohingya refugees

November 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Odissea senza fine” [Odyssey without end], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent coverage in its November 7 edition to the plight of Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh, and are now leaving Bangladesh for Indonesia, over a thousand miles across the ocean.

Beatrice Guarrera, a journalist at L’Osservatore Romano, cited reports by Save the Children and the Italian news agency ANSA.

