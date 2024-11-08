Catholic World News

Hope is ‘a gift from God and a task for Christians,’ Pope writes in book introduction

November 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Distinguishing hope based on God’s love from mere optimism, Pope Francis has written the introduction to La speranza è una luce nella notte [Hope Is a LIght in the Night], a collection of excerpts from his addresses on the virtue of hope.

“Hoping is waiting for something that has already been given to us: salvation in God’s eternal and infinite love,” the Pope writes in his introduction. “That love, that salvation that gives flavor to our lives and that constitutes the hinge on which the world remains standing, despite all the wickedness and nefariousness caused by our sins as men and women.”

“Hope is also a task that Christians have a duty to cultivate and put to good use for the sake of all their brothers and sisters,” the Pope continued. To that end, he recommends a “concrete gesture: in the evening, before going to bed, as you’re thinking over the events you have lived through and the encounters you have had, go in search of a sign of hope in the day just gone by.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!