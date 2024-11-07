Catholic World News

Survey of likely relations between Vatican, Trump

November 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Predicting the likely course of relations between the Vatican and a second Trump administration, longtime Vatican analyst Francis X. Rocca notes: “Much of the tension between Pope Francis and Trump is likely to focus again on migration, over which they have clashed publicly in the past.” He sees more interesting possibilities, however, for cooperation in pursuit of peace in Ukraine and Gaza.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!