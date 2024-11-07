Catholic World News

Stay close to bishops, Pope urges seminarians

November 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a November 7 audience with seminarians from Toledo, Spain, Pope Francis remarked on how a priest’s role in leading a Eucharistic procession speaks to his overall work.

In a procession with the Blessed Sacrament, the Pope explained, “we receive Him in order to carry him: our ministry is to accompany Christ toward his people, and the people toward Christ.”

The Pope also told the seminarians that priests should remain close to their bishops, because “a priest who is not close to his bishop is lame; he is lacking something.”

