Pope again condemns killing of civilians in Gaza

November 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing comments made three days earlier, Pope Francis on November 6 renewed his appeal for prayers for peace and condemned the killing of civilians in Gaza.

“Let us pray for peace,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his general audience. “Let us not forget martyred Ukraine, which suffers so much; let us not forget Gaza and Israel. The other day 153 civilians were machine-gunned while they were walking along the street. It is very sad. Let us not forget Myanmar.”

The Vatican did not include the Pope’s words in its English translation of his remarks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

