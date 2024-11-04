Catholic World News

Pope renews call for prayer for peace, denounces killing of civilians in Gaza

November 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Angelus addresses on All Saints Day and on November 3, Pope Francis renewed his appeals for prayer for peace.

“May war be banished and issues be addressed through law and negotiations,” the Pope said on November 3. “Let weapons be silenced and space be made for dialogue. Let us pray for tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and South Sudan.”

Two days earlier, the Pope had said:

Let us pray for tormented Ukraine, let us pray for Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and for all the peoples who are suffering because of war. Brothers and sisters, war is always a defeat, always!



And it is ignoble, because it is the triumph of the lie, of falsehood: one seeks the greatest interest for oneself and the greatest damage for the adversary, trampling on human lives, the environment, the infrastructure, everything; and all disguised with lies. And the innocent suffer! I think of the 153 women and children massacred in Gaza in recent days.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!