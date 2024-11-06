Catholic World News

Vatican opens visitors’ center for St. Peter’s

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has opened a visitors’ center for St. Peter’s basilica, located a few blocks away from the basilica itself, on the Via della Conciliazione.

Opened to serve pilgrims and tourists especially when there are long lines at St. Peter’s, the new center, dubbed the “Official Area,” will provide information about the basilica, and offer services for visitors with special needs. The center will also sell official Vatican mementoes.

