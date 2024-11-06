Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for universal access to digital technology, ethical framework for AI

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent UN committee meeting, a Vatican diplomat called for affordable access to digital technology and connectivity for every individual.

“My delegation wishes to reaffirm that each person must have access to the level of well-being necessary for his full development,” said Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland. “Consequently, universal, meaningful, and affordable access to digital technology and connectivity as a means of ensuring the well-being of the individual must be guaranteed to all, including those living in rural and remote areas, as well as in the Least Developed Countries.”

The prelate also welcomed the recent adoption of the Global Digital Compact and called for “the creation of comprehensive guidelines for the ethical development of AI.”

