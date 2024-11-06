Catholic World News

Vatican announces sports photo competition for Jubilee

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Culture and Education has announced a sport photo competition for the 2025 jubilee year.

The competition, open to young people under 25 and entitled “Sport in motion: the essential remains invisible to the eyes,” has four categories: sport and family, sport and ecology, sport and disability, and sport and politics.” The winners will meet with the Pope in June, during the Jubilee of Sport.

