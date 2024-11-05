Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops’ leader says drug use fuels crime

November 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Nigerian bishops’ conference has said that “the explosion of Crime in Nigeria is linked to the spread of drugs among young people.”

Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji of Owerri said that it is inaccurate to refer to the perpetrators of violent crimes as “unknown gunmen.” In reality, he said, “they come from our communities.” He said that a rash of thefts and kidnappings could be traced to the use of hard drugs, with users seeking money for drugs and dealers using violence to protect their profits.

