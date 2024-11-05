Catholic World News

Abortion on the ballot in 10 states

November 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ballot initiatives in ten states—Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, and South Dakota—would further expand abortion if approved by voters, and in some cases would declare an unlimited right to abort one’s unborn child at any stage of pregnancy.

