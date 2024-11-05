Catholic World News

IAEA director thanks Pontiff for commitment to peace, multilateralism

November 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on @rafaelmgrossi

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on November 4.

“Always inspiring to meet His Holiness Pope Francis, hear his commitment to peace and support for effective multilateralism in times of global turbulence, and share IAEA’s work for international peace, security, and development,” Grossi tweeted after the audience. “Grateful for his encouragement.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!