Missionaries of Charity convent looted, burned in Haiti

November 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An armed gang led by a former police officer looted the Missionaries of Charity’s convent and dispensary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, before burning the buildings to the ground.

The Vatican newspaper reported that none of the nuns was injured, as police had asked them to leave the area a month before.

St. Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Teresa) founded the convent in 1979. The dispensary treated 30,000 people per year.

