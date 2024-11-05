Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper sees rural Midwesterners’ voting rights as major US election issue

November 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an international news article published on the eve of the US election, the Vatican newspaper reported that a major issue facing American voters is the voting rights of rural Midwesterners.

“One of the most debated issues concerns facilitating access to voting for all citizens, combined with the challenges related to security in the electoral system in order to avoid irregularities or fraud,” Stefano Leszczynski reported.

Quoting Professor Gregory Alegi, who teaches American history and politics at a university in Rome, Leszczynski continued:

“The mechanics of voting in some states are very important,” Alegi emphasizes. “Think of the central states where the population density is low and you often have to travel dozens of kilometers to get to the polls. In these cases, you tend to find yourself faced with two attitudes: there are those who make more efforts with a view to a common vision of the value of citizen participation; and those who find it more difficult for fear that some not having the right could vote [per il timore che possano votare dei non aventi diritto].”

Other issues that concern American voters, according to Alegi, are inflation, “foreign policy issues that traditionally have little or no weight in the United States,” and “social issues,” particularly “those that can be traced back to healthcare and women’s health.”

