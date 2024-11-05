Catholic World News

Holy See criticizes use of ‘gender,’ ‘diversity’ in UN refugee documents

November 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent meeting of the United Nations High Commissioner’s Program for Refugees, a leading Vatican diplomat issued a lengthy statement lamenting the plight of refugees around the world.

At the conclusion of his statement, Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, took issue with the use of “gender” and “diversity” in UN documents pertaining to refugees.

“It has come to the attention of my Delegation that several documents, policies and programs, developed by UNHCR without prior consultation with all States, include non-consensual language and concepts that have no agreed definition under international law,” the prelate said. “Subsequently, these same concepts are sorted in other documents, including the UNHCR budget, and then summited to this Committee for approval.”

Archbishop Balestrero added:

The Holy See remains concerned about this practice, which distort[s] the debate among States and seeks to impose a unilateral interpretation of certain concepts, such as that accorded to “gender” and “diversity.” The Holy See wishes to place on record its disagreement with and dissociation from such interpretation and practice.

