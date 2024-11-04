Catholic World News

Texas nuns vow to continue Carmelite path despite dismissal

November 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity

CWN Editor's Note: The nuns of a religious community in Arlington, Texas, who have been caught up in a heated dispute with Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, have announced that they plan to “continue our vowed life of prayer and sacrifice in the Discalced Carmelite tradition,” despite having been officially dismissed from the Carmelite order.

The members of the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity denied that they had been dismissed from religious life or that they had rejected the faith. “These assertions are egregiously false,” they said.

“The Vows we have professed to God cannot be dismissed or taken away,” the nuns said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!