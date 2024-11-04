Catholic World News

Catholics should not attend SSPX liturgy: Fort Worth bishop

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, has said that Catholics in his diocese should not attend Mass celebrated by priests of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX).

“To align with the SSPX knowingly and formally is to align with an illicit and irregular relationship with the Catholic Church, her hierarchy and her teaching,” the bishop said. While he acknowledged that a Catholic could rightly receive the sacraments from a priest of the SSPX in an emergency, he said that the presence of many Catholic churches in the Fort Worth area ensured that there was “no need” for such emergencies.

Bishop Olson said that he was issuing his statement after receiving a number of inquiries, following the announcement by a Carmelite community in Arlington, Texas, that they were receiving pastoral support from the SSPX. The Fort Worth diocese subsequently announced that the Arlington nuns had been dismissed from the Carmelite order, following a longstanding dispute with the bishop.

