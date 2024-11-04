Catholic World News

New archbishops for Milwaukee, Warsaw

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Jerome Listecki, 75, of Milwaukee and has named Auxiliary Bishop Jeffrey Grob of Chicago as his successor.

Listecki, who was himself a once a Chicago priest and auxiliary bishop, led the Archdiocese of Milwaukee from 2009 until his resignation for reasons of age.

Bishop Grob, 63, was ordained to the priesthood in Chicago in 1992 and became an auxiliary bishop there in 2020. A canon lawyer and former archdiocesan judicial vicar, he devoted his dissertation to the Rite of Exorcism.

Pope Francis has also accepted the resignation of Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, 74, of Warsaw, Poland, and has appointed Archbishop Adrian Józef Galbas, SAC, 56, as his successor. Cardinal Nycz’s resignation came three months before his 75th birthday, when he would have offered his resignation for reasons of age.

