Papal letter for 100th anniversary of apostolic adminstration in Estonia

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter to Bishop Philippe Jourdan of Tallinn, Estonia’s capital, marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Apostolic Administration of Estonia, five weeks after the Pontiff raised it the dignity of a diocese.

“As you reflect upon these past hundred years, I join you in giving thanks to Almighty God for the example of faith offered by your courageous and resilient forefathers who were instrumental in nurturing and sustaining the Catholic community in Estonia,” the Pope wrote. “In a particular way, I think of Servant of God Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, whose witness to Christ and fortitude in remaining close to his flock, even to the shedding of his blood, sowed seeds which even today are bearing fruit.”

The Pope added:

It is likewise my hope that as the Catholics of Estonia seek to build a society rooted in peace, justice, solidarity, and the dignity of every human person, they will work increasingly with the men and women of other Christian denominations in bearing a united witness to God’s promises. This is especially important in the context of today’s war in Europe, which is a source of deep anxiety and tragically echoes the darker moments of yesteryears.

The medieval Estonian dioceses ceased to exist in the 16th century with the Protestant Reformation. There was no active ecclesial structure based in Estonia for some 350 years, until 1924, when Pope Pius XI established the apostolic administration. Today, the Northern European nation of 1.2 million (map) is 19% Protestant, 16% Eastern Orthodox, and less than 1% Catholic.

