Cardinal Cupich: no Mass obligation in Chicago on feast of Immaculate Conception

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich has dispensed the Catholics of the Chicago archdiocese from the obligation to attend Mass on the feast of the Immaculate Conception, which will be celebrated this year on Monday, December 9.

Earlier this year the Vatican said that the feast of the Immaculate Conception—the patronal feast of the US—should be treated as a holy day of obligation in this country even when the celebration is transferred to a Monday because December 8 falls on a Sunday. That Vatican directive countered the practice of the US bishops’ conference, which has in the past said that the Monday feast is not a day of obligation.

Because of “unusual circumstances” this year—including the wide circulation of liturgical calendars that do not show December 9 as a day of obligation—Cardinal Cupich said that he was using his canonical authority to dispense with the obligation for the “spiritual good” of Chicago Catholics.

