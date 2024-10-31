Catholic World News

Vatican diplomats condemns military attacks on civilians

October 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, the Vatican’s permanent observer at UN headquarters in Geneva, strongly condemned military attacks on civilian populations in an address to a Red Cross/Red Crescent conference.

“Slaughtered civilians can never be considered ‘collateral damage,’” the archbishop insisted. He noted with regret that “there is no conflict that does not end up in some way indiscriminately striking the civilian population.”

The precept of international law that prohibits attacks on civilians should never be seen as merely a recommendation, Archbishop Balestrero said; it is a strict moral obligation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!