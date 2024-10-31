Catholic World News

Missouri bishop bans use of ‘problematic’ hymns

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, Missouri, has issued a list of hymns that should not be used, either because they are “doctrinally problematic” or because their composers have been credibly accused of abuse.

Among the banned hymns are works by Marty Haugen (“All Are Welcome”) and Dan Schutte (“Table of Plenty”), which Bishop McKnight said were confusing in their message. All works by David Haas, the late Father Cesáreo Gabarain, and Ed Conlin are on the proscribed list because those composers have been charged with sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

