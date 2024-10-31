Catholic World News

Pope encourages Latin American ministry to women who have had abortions

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received bishops and staff members associated with Proyecto Esperanza, the Episcopal Council of Latin America’s ministry to women who have had abortions, and assured them that “evil never has the last word.”

Reflecting on the massacre of the Holy Innocents, the Pope said that “the bitter weeping was the lament of mothers which is always renewed by memory.”

“The text of Saint Matthew continues with the flight into Egypt, almost as if to say that such a great evil keeps Jesus away from us, prevents Him from entering our home, from having a place in our inn,” the Pope continued. “But we must not lose hope, evil does not have the last word, it is never definitive.”

Pope Francis added:

Like the angel in Saint Joseph’s dream, God announces to us that, after this desert, the Lord will return to take possession of His house. For many people, you are like this angel, and I thank you for that.



Trust in the steady hand of Saint Joseph, so that these sisters of ours may encounter Jesus amid the desolation. With Him, they will come to the warm and safe home of Nazareth, where they will experience inner silence and the peaceful joy of being welcomed and forgiven in the bosom of the Holy Family.

