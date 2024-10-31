Catholic World News

Pope to visit Pontifical Gregorian University, celebrate recent merger

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Gregorian University has announced a visit by Pope Francis on November 5, its dies academicus (“academic day”), in order to celebrate the recent incorporation of the Pontifical Biblical Institute and the Pontifical Oriental Institute into the university.

The papal visit “celebrates a milestone in our history,” said Father Mark Lewis, SJ, the university’s rector. “The three missions of the University—with the incorporation of the Biblicum and the Orientale into the original mission of the Gregorian—create new synergies and open us to new horizons. We are happy to welcome the Holy Father at this historic moment.”

Originally known as the Roman College, the Pontifical Gregorian University was founded by St. Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Society of Jesus, in 1551. It has 2,952 students from 121 nations.

