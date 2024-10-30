Catholic World News

Confirmation should not be ‘sacrament of departure,’ Pope tells audience

October 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Confirmation is for all the faithful what Pentecost was for the entire Church,” Pope Francis said at his weekly public audience on October 30.

Continuing his series of weekly talks on the working of the Holy Spirit, the Pontiff said that in the sacrament of Confirmation, the bishop’s imposition of hands “has the purpose of communicating the Holy Spirit visibly and in a charismatic way.”

The Pope lamented the fact that in practice today, for many young Catholics, Confirmation is “the sacrament of departure from the Church,” the last time they are actively involved. It should be, he said, “the sacrament of the beginning of an active participation in its life.”

