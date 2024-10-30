Catholic World News

Congo cardinal questions push to beatify Belgian King Baudoin

October 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa has questioned the enthusiasm of Pope Francis for the “hasty beatification” of King Baudoin of Belgium.

King Baudoin, who died in 1993 after a long reign, saw the country now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo secure its independence from Belgium in 1960. During his September visit to Belgium, Pope Francis had indicated that he hoped Baudoin would soon be beatified, citing the late king’s pro-life stand.

But Cardinal Ambongo noted a “dark spot” in Baudoin’s record, pointing to the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, the first prime minister of the independent Congo, in 1961. The assassination is widely believed to have been arranged by the Belgian government (with help from the American CIA), and approved personally by Baudoin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!