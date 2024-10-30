Catholic World News

We cannot surrender to ‘cycle of retaliation and revenge,’ Jerusalem Patriarch preaches

October 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Celebrating the feast of Our Lady, Queen of Palestine, at the monastery of Deir Rafat, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem preached that “we must bring our pain and weariness to the feet of the Virgin.”

“Once again, we are forced to express all our tiredness with this war, which has worn us all down, as never before,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM. “Never in the last few decades have we seen so much violence and hatred. It is becoming difficult to see a light in this long night of suffering.”

“But at the same time, we do not want to and cannot capitulate to the arrogance, the power of violence, the cycle of retaliation and revenge, and remain helpless in the face of the human rubble that all this causes,” he added. “That is why we are still here to ask for the intercession of the Blessed Mother, to ask for the strength and courage to continue to believe in the power of God’s love, to ask for the strength to continue to be here in the Holy Land.”

