Catholic World News

Ukrainian priest discusses 18 months in Russian prison; ‘their goal was to break us’

October 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Father Bohdan Geleta, a Ukranian priest imprisoned by Russian forces for 18 months, discussed his experience in an interview with The Pillar.

“In that environment, we choose whether or not we’re afraid because we have an eternal soul,” he recalled. “Fear often surfaces when we stray from truth, when we stop praying, or when we’re consumed with questions: Why? How? Why is there such injustice?”

“That’s when true tragedy can settle within the soul, and the psyche may not be able to withstand it,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!