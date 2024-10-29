Catholic World News

Leading Albanian lawmaker meets with Pontiff

October 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Elisa Spiropali, the president of the Albanian parliament, in an October 28 audience.

“I expressed deep gratitude to His Holiness for the invaluable contribution he has made to the protection and promotion of the values ​​of humanity, solidarity, social justice and peace [and] for his love for Albania, which has given to the world St. Teresa [of Calcutta],” Spiropali tweeted.

She also thanked the Pope for the beatification of 38 Albanian martyrs under Communism and for his praise of Albania’s “religious coexistence and tolerance.”

The Southeastern European nation of 3.1 million (map) is 59% Muslim and 39% Christian (19% Orthodox, 18% Catholic). Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2014.

